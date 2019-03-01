Home Entertainment English

WATCH | The Jonas Brothers are back for 'Sucker'; video features Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner

The video sees the band and their ladies, donning avant-garde costumes, live out their lives in "Alice in Wonderland" style around a castle.

Published: 01st March 2019

Sucker

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas in Sucker. (Photo | Nick Jonas Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pop rock band the Jonas Brothers have officially reunited for the new song, "Sucker".

The three brothers -- Joe, Kevin and Nick -- shared the song on their band's official Twitter handle and its video also features the ladies of their lives.

Sophie Turner, Joe's fiancee, Kevin's wife Danielle Deleasa and Priyanka Chopra prominently features in the video which has been shot in the UK.

"#SuckerVideo is officially out! We really had the best time shooting this video in England with our family. Hope you guys love it. Feels good to be back," read the post of Jonas Brothers.

Priyanka also shared the song on Twitter.

WATCH SONG VIDEO

"#Sucker OUT NOW. This is the first time we've worked together but not for a moment did it feel like work. Such a fun family affair. #JonasBrothers and the #JSisters cheering each other on! Proud of you husband," she wrote.

The video sees the band and their ladies, donning avant-garde costumes, live out their lives in "Alice in Wonderland" style around a castle.

Priyanka and Nick in Sucker | Screengrab

Recently, the brothers had teased about their reunion in a "Carpool Karaoke" spot for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The group famously disbanded in 2013 after cancelling their 19-date tour.

Jonas Brothers Priyanka Chopra Joe Jonas Nick Jonas Sophie Turner Kevin Jonas

Comments

