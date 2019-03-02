Comedian Trevor Noah makes a joke of Indo-Pak tensions, gets strong Twitter backlash

By ANI

NEW DELHI: South African comedian Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, during an episode, tried to find humour in the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a video that is being shared widely on social media Noah can be seen saying that while he hopes India and Pakistan do not go to war, it would be the "most entertaining" war if they did.

Mocking army personnel, the comedian likened their war cry to Punjabi songs and it has not been liked by social media.

Twitter user 'sage' questioned how someone could find the situation funny.

This is so disappointing. Here we are worrying about war, about the escalating tensions and lives being lost and @Trevornoah you choose to lean on apathy and jokes laced with racism. Surely you and your writers can come up with better content to entertain and get laughs. https://t.co/cRkcPTIzxR — Trisha Shetty (@TrishaBShetty) March 1, 2019

Shockingly unintelligent & tone deaf What makes it sadder is that @Trevornoah cracked such a below average, shit joke. Something Russel Peters probably threw in the bin before his first open mic in life. If you’re going to be a racist comic than at least get the comic bit right. https://t.co/r23s9eCiuK — Mallika Dua (@MallikaDua) March 1, 2019

