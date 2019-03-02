Home Entertainment English

Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage join hands for Brothers

Hollywood actor Josh Brolin

Hollywood actor Josh Brolin (File | AP)

By Express News Service

Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage are coming together for a comedy film, titled, Brothers. The two actors had recently shared screen space in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

The script of the film has been written by Etan Cohen, who is famous for co-writing Ben Stiller’s action comedy Tropic Thunder.

The actors are expected to play siblings in the film and the rest of the details of the film are being kept under the wraps by the makers. Sources say the treatment of the project is said to be similar to  Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1988 film Twins.

Meanwhile, Josh Brolin is currently awaiting the release of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, in which he  has reprised his role of Thanos.  On the other hand, Dinklage will be seen in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

