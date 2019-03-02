Steven Spielberg to express Netflix concerns at Oscars to Academy

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is likely to take his criticism of Netflix films at the Oscars to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Spielberg's Academy Award attention is devoted to ensuring that the race never sees another "Roma", a Netflix film backed by massive sums, that didn't play by the same rules as its analog-studio competitors, reported indiewire.com.

He feels Netflix should only compete for awards in the Emmy arena. As the Academy Governor representing the directors' branch, Spielberg is eager to support rule changes when it convenes for its annual post-Oscar meeting.

"Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation," said a spokesperson for Amblin Entertainment.

READ HERE: Alfonso Cuaron does not believe Netflix pushback cost 'Roma' its Best Picture Oscar

"He'll be happy if the others will join (his campaign) when that comes up (at the Academy Board of Governors meeting). He will see what happens."

According to the Academy, "Awards rules discussions are ongoing with the branches. And the Board will likely consider the topic at the April meeting."