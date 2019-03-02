Home Entertainment English

Stevie Nicks calls Harry Styles her 'love child'

Nicks joked Harry is the secret "love child" of herself and her bandmate Mick Fleetwood.

Published: 02nd March 2019 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Harry Styles | AP

By IANS

LONDON: Legendary singer Stevie Nicks praised One Direction band star Harry Styles, calling him her 'love child'.

In an interview to Rolling Stone magazine, Nicks joked Harry is the secret "love child" of herself and her bandmate Mick Fleetwood, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "He's Mick's and my love child. When Harry came into our lives, I said, 'Oh my God, this is the son I never had'. So I adopted him.

"I love Harry, and I'm so happy Harry made a rock & roll record. He could have made a pop record and that would have been the easy way for him. But I guess he decided he wanted to be born in 1948 too, he made a record that was more like 1975."

Legendary singer Stevie Nicks | AP

Nicks said she likes it when young singers consider her as an idol.

"That makes me happy because I didn't ever have children, but I feel like I have a lot of daughters. I love Vanessa Carlton. She's like my younger, younger, younger sister- like if my dad had divorced my mother and married a really younger woman, then had Vanessa," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stevie Nicks Harry Styles Mick Fleetwood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp