'Women, you are not alone': Jana Kramer opens up about her miscarriages

Kramer has had a total of five losses, including three miscarriages.

Published: 02nd March 2019 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin. (Photo | Jana Kramer Twitter)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress-singer Jana Kramer has shared how "devastated" she felt after her third miscarriage in February 2018.

In an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, she wrote a long caption under a photograph of her three-month-old son Jace Joseph, reports people.com.

"A year ago today, I got the news that I had yet again another miscarriage," began Kramer, 35.

"It was after an IVF cycle. The embryo was a boy and it was the last embryo we had. I was devastated. I felt like I failed as a (woman), and as a wife. IVF wasn't an option again because it's too expensive so I felt defeated," she continued.

Of her three-year-old daughter with husband Mike Caussin, she said: "I felt blessed that we at least had our Jolie Rae but our family just didn't feel complete yet."

She also had a message for all the women out there who have suffered miscarriages and are still "waiting for your rainbow baby, you are not alone".

"And I know nothing I say will make the yearning or pain any better but if anything, know you're not alone and that I was in the same spot a year ago. I pray you will see your silver lining too."

Kramer has had a total of five losses, including three miscarriages.

