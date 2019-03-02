'Women, you are not alone': Jana Kramer opens up about her miscarriages

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress-singer Jana Kramer has shared how "devastated" she felt after her third miscarriage in February 2018.

In an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, she wrote a long caption under a photograph of her three-month-old son Jace Joseph, reports people.com.

"A year ago today, I got the news that I had yet again another miscarriage," began Kramer, 35.

"It was after an IVF cycle. The embryo was a boy and it was the last embryo we had. I was devastated. I felt like I failed as a (woman), and as a wife. IVF wasn't an option again because it's too expensive so I felt defeated," she continued.

Of her three-year-old daughter with husband Mike Caussin, she said: "I felt blessed that we at least had our Jolie Rae but our family just didn't feel complete yet."

She also had a message for all the women out there who have suffered miscarriages and are still "waiting for your rainbow baby, you are not alone".

"And I know nothing I say will make the yearning or pain any better but if anything, know you're not alone and that I was in the same spot a year ago. I pray you will see your silver lining too."

This weeks podcast was the incredibly raw and unedited live birth of our son. Click to listen! https://t.co/gZQKCwdH0W pic.twitter.com/7V0ZWdzp29 — Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) December 3, 2018

Kramer has had a total of five losses, including three miscarriages.