Home Entertainment English

'Gandalf' star Ian McKellen gets mistaken for Dumbledore

McKellen is proud to be loved by millions because of his portrayal of Gandalf from J.R.R Tolkien's books because it has allowed him the freedom to work on issues close to his heart.

Published: 04th March 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood veteran Sir Ian McKellen.(Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Ian McKellen says he gets pestered by "Harry Potter" fans who confuse his "Lord of the Rings" (LOTR) character Gandalf for Professor Dumbledore.

McKellen said Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon, who played Harry Potter's mentor in six films, has the same problem with LOTR fans thinking he's Gandalf all the time, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on "David Tennant Does A Podcast With...', McKellen said: "I used to be very shy, to go to a party to me was misery because I didn't feel I could talk to anybody... When I should have been meeting people I'd be sitting in the corner waiting for it to be over."

"Now I can walk into a room of strangers almost anywhere in the world and they'll be somebody who knows who I am and be happy to meet me, well that's a wonderful way for a shy person to go into a room now.

"Although half of them think that I'm Dumbledore! Which I'm not. I said to Michael Gambon, 'Do you ever get mistaken for me? Because I'm often mistaken for you'. He said, 'Oh, yes. They give me their wretched photographs and I sign your name.'"

McKellen is proud to be loved by millions because of his portrayal of Gandalf from J.R.R Tolkien's books because it has allowed him the freedom to work on issues close to his heart.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ian McKellen Professor Dumbledore Gandalf Harry Potter Lord of the Rings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp