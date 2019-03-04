Home Entertainment English

Katy Perry reveals how she met Orlando Bloom

Perry revealed the news of her engagement by posting a close-up image of the pair on social media, while she showed off her engagement ring.

Published: 04th March 2019 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Katty Perry and Orlando Bloom. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Katy Perry recounted the details of how she met her fiancée during the premiere of ‘American Idol’ on Sunday.

Perry jumped with enthusiasm when one of the contestants said that she works at a fast food joint called In-N-Out burgers in Las Vegas and asked the people present if she could tell everyone about an incident “that’s so sweet” reported People.

Perry went on to tell everyone how she met her now fiancée, Orlando Bloom the first time. “We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together. So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, Hey that’s my burger!”

“And you were like, ‘Oh, You’re on the other end of that hand,'” Luke Bryan, who is one of the co-judges on the show, added.

“Yeah I did,” Perry responded.

Notably, Bloom had popped the question on February 14, and a day later, Perry revealed the news of her engagement by posting a close-up image of the pair on social media, while she showed off her engagement ring.

