It feels weird to talk about the end of the show: Jared Padalecki on 'Supernatural'

By Express News Service

It’s one of the longest-running American live-action fantasy TV series. Supernatural, which aired in 2005, is currently in its 14th Season, and shows no signs of slowing down. The Winchester Brothers (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) have spent their lives on the road, battling every kind of supernatural threat. Over the years, after countless bloody adventures, they’ve faced vampires, ghosts, demons, shapeshifters, angels and fallen gods. We catch up with Jared Padalecki who plays Sam Winchester, to find out what’s in store.

After 13 Seasons of Supernatural, how much do you enjoy playing the role of Sam Winchester?

I enjoy Sam Winchester. Selfishly, I learn a lot about Jared by playing Sam. I met the mother of my kids on the show. I can’t think of another TV show or movie that I’d rather be on as an actor. I get to do everything in Supernatural. I get to do comedy. I get to play different characters. I get to die and then come back.

How much do you enjoy exploring the new side to the character of Sam?

I enjoy the parts of Sam where he goes, “I am lion. Hear me roar!” But I also enjoy the almost commanding general part of Sam better; the behind-the-scenes thing. Sam knows he’s got brawn, but I think he also knows that his power lies in his brain. The powerful Sam is cool and fun, but I prefer the more measured approach from him. I enjoy the thoughtful, pensive, academic, research-driven Sam.

At Comic-Con in San Diego, you made a joke about the discussions on whether or not you could have facial hair. Did you have to ask for permission?

When we started shooting, I had a beard. I was very proud of my beard, but it was too much.I reached out [to the show’s executive producers] to find out their thoughts on the matter. They were like, “Yeah, let’s go with full stubble.” They wouldn’t say the word ‘beard’, but they said ‘full stubble.’

When the show finally comes to an end, what would you like to see happen?

It feels weird to talk about the end of the show. I’ve thought about it before, but I don’t like it. We’ve thought about it and we’ve talked about it. As a fan of storytelling, and as a fan of books, I think the boys have to die. If the boys are alive, they will continue to hunt. And if they’re hunting, I want to see them. For that reason, one or both the boys have to go.

