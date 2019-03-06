Home Entertainment English

R. Kelly denies sexual abuse allegations in first interview after arrest

The interview came after Kelly was released from jail on a $100,000 bond after pleading not guilty to 10 sexual abuse charges against three minors.

Published: 06th March 2019 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

In this June 30, 2013 file photo, R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo: AP)

By IANS

Rapper R. Kelly has denied the sexual abuse allegations against him, in his first interview after he was arrested and released.

In an interview with CBS News' Gayle King, Kelly became emotional while talking about the charges filed against him, reports variety.com.

"I didn't do this stuff, this is not me, I'm fighting for my expletive life," the "Ignition" hitmaker said.

Asked about the accounts of abuse, Kelly categorised them as "rumours".

"Not true. Whether they're old rumours, new rumours, future rumours, not true," he added.

He also asked people to start using "common sense" before judging him.

Kelly said: "Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I've been through - oh right now I just think I need to be monster, hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don't let them eat, don't let them out, unless they need some shoes down the street from their uncle.

"This is not me! I'm fighting for my f***ing life."

The interview will air on "CBS This Morning" on Friday.

TAGS
R. Kelly rape MeToo

Comments

