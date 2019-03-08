Home Entertainment English

Steven Spielberg pays tribute to man who 'gave birth' to his career

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Steven Spielberg is heart-broken as Sidney Sheinberg, the MCA/Universal executive who nurtured the filmmaker, is no more.

Sheinberg, who served for more than 20 years as President and COO of MCA, Inc and Universal Studios, died on Thursday at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 84.

Sheinberg's son Jonathan confirmed the news in an email, reports variety.com.

Spielberg also issued a statement in which he said: "My heart is broken at this news.

"For now, let me just say that Sid had a big personality and a tender heart. He was the tallest most stand up guy I ever knew. He gave birth to my career and made Universal my home.

"He gave me 'Jaws', I gave him 'ET' and he gave me 'Schindler's List'. We were a team for 25 years and he was my dear friend for 50. I have no concept about how to accept that Sid is gone. For the rest of my life I will owe him more than I can express."

Sheinberg is survived by his wife, the former actress Lorraine Gary, whom he married in 1957; two sons, Jonathan and William; and a number of grandchildren.

