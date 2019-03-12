Home Entertainment English

Brie Larson's 'Captain Marvel' inches close to Rs 50 crore in India

The film earned Rs 15.49 crore on day one, Rs 16.79 crore GBOC on day two and Rs 16.19 crore on day three, taking the total to Rs 48.47 crore.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson's "Captain Marvel" had a smooth take-off in India with the superhero film raking in Rs 48.47 crore at the box office in its opening weekend.

Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" introduces the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) first standalone, female-franchise title character, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, essayed by Larson. It opened in India on Friday.

According to a statement, the film earned Rs 15.49 crore (GBOC -- Gross box office collection) on day one, Rs 16.79 crore GBOC on day two and Rs 16.19 crore GBOC on day three, taking the total to Rs 48.47 crore.

Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" follows Danvers' journey as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. Based on the comic book series, first published in 1967, "Captain Marvel" is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn with Annette Benin and Jude Law. 

With an impressive $153 million debut in North America, Disney's MCU title totalled a global opening weekend of $455 million, or the sixth highest global debut and the biggest opening of 2019, surpassing the entire top 10 total of the same weekend last year, reported variety.com. 

Disney distribution chief Cathleen Taff said the results show that "Captain Marvel" again tapped into the worldwide fan base for MCU movies and credited Marvel president Feige with expanding the diversity of superheroes, with Larson as the first female lead character.
 

