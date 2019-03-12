Home Entertainment English

Marvel approached Lynn Shelton to direct Black Widow

She said that she had two or three long conversations with Marvel and she was considering throwing her hat in the ring before Cate Shortland landed the role.

Lynn Shelton (Photo | AP)

Director Lynn Shelton has revealed that Marvel had approached her to direct a Black Widow standalone film.

In a recent interview, she said, "They talked to me, I think, early rounds. They were looking at women, maybe men too, but I know a couple (of) women directors they were also talking to about Black Widow and the other one was the one that Chloe Zhao got (The Eternals).”

