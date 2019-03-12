Home Entertainment English

2 Chainz earlier worked with Grande in the remix of her hit song titled ‘7 rings’, which released on January 18. 

Ariana Grande, 2 Chainz in ‘Rule The World’.

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American singer Ariana Grande and rapper Tauheed Epps, better known as 2 Chainz, are here to wipe away your Tuesday blues with their new song ‘Rule The World’.

2 Chainz released the music video of ‘Rule The World’ for which he collaborated with Grande.

Grande, on her Instagram page, shared a glimpse of the video, featuring herself with the rapper and announced the release of the song. She wrote, “rule the world video out now @2chainz.”

Grande doesn’t make a brief cameo in the song, instead, she appears throughout the three-minute video track.

The song directed by Sebastian Sdaigui shows Grande and 2 Chainz travelling back in time to an underground jazz club somewhere in Los Angeles.

The song’s video begins with showing a dressing room and then shows Grande slaying it in a stunning outfit with feathery sleeves. A few seconds into the video and 2 Chainz joins the pop sensation on stage in an all-white suit.

The video concludes with an autographed picture of the dynamic duo framed on the wall of the club.

‘Rule the World’ is a part of 2 Chainz's latest album ‘Rap Or Go to the League’. It has received rave reviews from music publications, reported Billboard.

Producer Tommy Brown, who has worked with both 2 Chainz and Grande, explained that he had the duo link up in the studio to build organic chemistry. 

"At first, Chainz wanted me to send him the song, but I was like, 'No, we all have to get in the studio together.' This was in Los Angeles, and it was really cultures meeting," Brown told Billboard.

Apart from music videos, Grande is also gearing up for her ‘Sweetener’ world tour, which kicks off on March 18 in Albany, New York.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp