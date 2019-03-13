Home Entertainment English

PM told us to choose content that talks about unity: Ranveer

Ranveer had met the Prime Minister, along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and others, in January this year. 

Published: 13th March 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Ranveer Singh hugs Prime Minister Modi. (Photo | Ranveer Singh Instagram)

Actor Ranveer Singh hugs Prime Minister Modi. (Photo | Ranveer Singh Instagram)

By Express News Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told young members of the film industry that they should choose content propagating the idea of “inclusive India and unity” when he met them earlier this year, says actor Ranveer Singh. Ranveer had met the Prime Minister, along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and others, in January this year. 

“I met the Prime Minister recently, we had a very pleasant meeting. We apprised him what we as young members of the film fraternity are doing. He had something to say to us, which was, that if possible, we should choose content that has in it a message of inclusive India and unity,” said Ranveer. 

The actor was speaking at the announcement of 64th Vimal Filmfare Awards on Monday. Ranveer said his upcoming 83, which chronicles India’s first cricket world cup victory, is a film which will make the country proud. “I was very happy to report to him that my next film 83 is one such film where it’s truly team India.

You have gentlemen from all across the country coming together to make the nation proud. It’s also an extraordinary underdog story that I’m very happy and proud to be a part of,” the actor said, adding that his purpose in life is to entertain people and he will do his best towards that goal. “I believe my calling in life is to be an entertainer,” he remarked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranveer Singh Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp