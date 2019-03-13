WATCH | First full length trailer for Disney's magical ‘Aladdin’ out

Home Entertainment English

Published: 13th March 2019

The poster of Alladin.

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The live-action adaptation of the Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ finally released its first full-length trailer on Tuesday. It is all things magical.

Apart from treating the fans with a proper sneak peek into the miraculous world of Aladdin, the trailer also features glimpses of the classic song “A Whole New World,” which will be a part of the adaptation.  

The best part of the trailer is hands down, introduction of Will Smith‘s Genie who brings in the magic in the life of an ordinary man (Aladdin) and turns his world upside down.   

The 2.25-minute long video also features Aladdin (Mena Massoud) and Jasmine (Naomi Scott) flying on a magic carpet.

The first teaser trailer of the film was released in October 2018, in which the viewers only got a quick look at Aladdin and his famous lamp.

WATCH TRAILER

The animated classic ‘Aladdin’ was directed by John Musker and Ron Clements and premiered in 1992. It earned more than USD 504 million globally.

The remake of the original film is being directed by Guy Ritchie. 'Aladdin' is slated to hit the big screens on May 24, 2019. 

Trailer of another upcoming Disney film titled ‘Dumbo’ was also aired during the Grammy Awards.

Disney is also set to remake other animated classics including ‘Mulan’, ‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘Snow White’ and ‘Pinocchio’.

