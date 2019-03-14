Morgan Freeman in Ryan Reynold’s next

By Express News Service

Morgan Freeman, who was last seen in Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, is all set to star in Ryan Reynolds’ The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, the sequel to 2017 American action thriller comedy film, The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

The veteran actor has joined Frank Grillo, who was last cast in the sequel. No further details are as yet available about Freeman’s character.

While Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek are set to return for the second installment, Patrick Hughes, who directed the first part, also comes back to helm the sequel.

The production of the film, written by Tom O’Connor, is expected to begin this month.