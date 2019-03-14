Sesame Street live-action movie set for release in 2021

By Express News Service

Warner Bros. has set a release date for its live-action film, based on Sesame Street, an American educational children’s television series that combines live action, sketch comedy, animation and puppetry. The film will hit the screens on January 15, 2021. Warner Bros had also announced that Tim Story’s Tom and Jerry movie will release on April 16, 2021.

Studio insiders say Sesame Street will begin shooting in June. Portlandia director Jonathan Krisel will helm the film, co-financed by Warner Bros. and MGM. Shawn Levy is producing with Michael Aguilar. Jesse Ehrman is shepherding the project for Warner Bros. Sesame Workshop, which holds the rights to the show, will also be involved in the development.

The film, which is said to be a musical, is expected to include appearances from Sesame Street residents, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster.

Chris Galletta of Kings of Summer wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay. Tim Story’s Tom and Jerry film is a live-action hybrid based on the classic animated series created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera that was first introduced in 1940. Both films are yet to have official titles.

