'Game of Thrones' final season episode lengths officially revealed

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Cannot get enough of ‘Game of Thrones’? HBO has finally revealed that there are just 455 minutes, or 7 and a half hours of GOT left for the fans to enjoy.

The makers have announced the length of each and every episode of the eighth and final season of the show.

The final season is scheduled to air on Sunday, April 14.

According to a report by E Online, the first episode will be 54-minute long. The following episode will be 58 Minute long. Episode three, which will air on April 28, will be an hour and 22 minutes long, longest episode of the season.

Episode four will be an hour and 18 minutes long. Almost as long as episode three, but episode five, which will air on May 12, will be an hour and 20 minutes long. The final episode will also be an hour and 20 minutes long.

Now that the makers have delivered this important piece information of the GOT fans, thronees need to keep their list of snacks ready and plan their toilet brakes accordingly.

After a month of teasing fans with bits and pieces of teasers from the upcoming season, the makers finally launched the official trailer of the immensely anticipated finale on March 6.

The trailer features all major characters from the drama series, gearing up to fight for Westeros against the spine-chilling White Walker-army that waits for them beyond the wall.

From giving a glimpse of each and every significant character who has managed to survive this far; including Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), and Bran Stark, (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey); to teasing some exciting dialogues from the upcoming season, the trailer is everything one expected from the makers and more.

The show is scheduled to premiere on April 14.

READ HERE | Winter is here: 'Game of Thrones' final season trailer out; fans go berserk