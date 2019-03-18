Home Entertainment English

Hope to inspire girls who aren't normal, feel they don't belong: Cara Delevingne

Published: 18th March 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-supermodel Cara Delevingne.

By PTI

LONDON: Actor-supermodel Cara Delevingne says she aims to inspire and motivate girls who find it difficult to fit in.

The "Paper Towns" star said she wants to connect with her fans and share her ups and downs with them through her social media accounts.

"I think it's important to express yourself. I hope I can be an inspiration to girls who aren't normal or feel like they (don't) belong because I definitely don't a lot of the time," Delevingne told Elle magazine.

The actor also revealed that despite being successful, she at times suffers from self-doubt.

"Sometimes I'm the most awkward person in the world in my body and my skin. Sometimes I'm far too confident. I think it's a constant journey," she said.

