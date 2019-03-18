John Stamos posts photo getting Nick Jonas' tattoo

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor John Stamos upped the stakes in his prank battle with Nick Jonas, as he posted a photograph of himself seemingly getting a tattoo of the singer's face.

The "Fuller House" star and the singer have been getting various items - including a sweatshirt, pillowcase and blanket - with each other's faces printed on them since February.

Stamos, 55, shared a photograph of himself on Instagram getting inked with the youngest Jonas Brothers member's face, and captioned it: "jo bros for life."

Nick soon spotted the post, and commented: "Okay... okay..."

His elder brothers also chimed in, with Joe Jonas leaving a series of crying with laughter emojis, while Kevin Jonas wrote: "No way!"

The "Scream Queens" star's wife Caitlin then commented: "Nick Jonas will have to name his firstborn John Stamos."

Stamos has gone public with his love for the Jonas Brothers before, and stepped out wearing a T-shirt featuring the band at the American Music Awards back in October (18).

Nick kicked off the prank war in February when he wore a sweatshirt that had a photo of the former teen heartthrob wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt on it.

The 26-year-old then posted a paparazzi photograph of himself wearing the hoodie on Instagram, and captioned the post: "It's your move John Stamos."

Stamos then had a pillow made with a screen print of Nick wearing the sweatshirt, and shared the image on social media.

"I had the craziest dream last night..." he wrote, alongside an image of him pretending to sleep on the pillow.