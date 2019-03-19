Jackie Chan, Wu Jing to star in Chinese mountain climbing epic

By Express News Service

Jackie Chan and Wu Jing, two of China’s top action stars, are teaming up for an action adventure titled Climbers. The film, to be directed by Hong Kong-based filmmaker Daniel Lee and produced by Shanghai Film Group, is about the real-life expedition of the first Chinese mountaineers, Wang Fuzhou, Gonpo, and Qu Yinhua, who scaled Mount Everest’s North Ridge in 1960, the first such attempt in recorded history.

After climbing the mountain, the trio famously left a small statue of Chairman Mao. Popular young actor Jing Boran and TV star Hu Ge star will make up the rest of the quartet. Zhang Ziyi has been cast to play a Chinese meteorologist who assists the mission. Climbers, currently shot in China, is expected to be released on either China’s National Day holiday or the Chinese New Year in 2020.