Nicolas Cage, Alain Moussi to star in Jiu Jitsu 

The comic book is about expert Jiu Jitsu fighters who face-off against alien invaders in a battle for Earth every six years.

Published: 21st March 2019

Actor Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of 'Season Of The Witch' in New York. AP

By Express News Service

Actor Nicolas Cage will co-star with Kickboxer fame Alain Moussi in an upcoming martial arts film, Jiu Jitsu. The film, based on a comic book of the same name, will be directed by Dimitri Logothetis. 
Logothetis, who wrote and directed Kickboxer: Vengeance, and Kickboxer: Retaliation, will be joining with Moussi once again in this film, which is being written by Jim McGrath. 

The comic book is about expert Jiu Jitsu fighters who face-off against alien invaders in a battle for Earth every six years. Cage is expected to play the leader of these fighters, who join forces with Moussi to defeat the invaders. 

In a statement, Logothetis said, “Jiu Jitsu is guaranteed to satisfy the millions of martial arts and science fiction lovers across the globe. Alain Moussi joins superstar Nicolas Cage for some formidable, no-holds-barred fight sequences set in exotic Burma.”

