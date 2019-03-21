Noah Centineo may take on He-Man's role

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Noah Centineo is in talks to play He-Man in the "Masters of the Universe" reboot.

Brothers Adam and Aaron Nee are directing the reboot, based on Mattel Films' popular toy line that spawned a successful animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film. The banner has collaborated with Sony on the new movie, reported variety.com

The property is about the warrior He-Man, the last hope of a magical land called Eternia. Dolph Lundgren starred in the original movie as the title character while Frank Langella played the villainous Skeletor.

Centineo has most recently starred in Netflix's hit romantic comedies "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser".