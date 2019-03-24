Home Entertainment English

Eva Mendes wants to work with Ryan Gosling again

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling last starred with each other in the 2012 movie 'The Place Beyond The Pines'.

Published: 24th March 2019 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in 'The Place Beyond the Pines'.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in 'The Place Beyond the Pines'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Eva Mendes, who has taken an extended hiatus from acting to care for her daughters Esmeralda and Amada, says she would return to the big screen and she would like to work with her husband and actor Ryan Gosling.

The two last starred with each other in the 2012 movie "The Place Beyond The Pines".

ALSO READ: Ryan Gosling was my first and only choice to play Neil Armstrong, says Damien Chazelle

Mendes told Extra magazine that she would "absolutely" work with Gosling again, adding: "I'm excited to go back to work, it's just not, like, I'm dying to do a movie again, so it has to be something really special."

She also said that she is the stricter parent to the couple's daughters, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I think I am. There's that term 'helicopter parent', but aren't you supposed to be a helicopter parent?... I'm strict about what they eat, and what they wear, and what time they go to bed. And what they watch, so yeah," the 45-year-old actress said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eva Mendes Ryan Gosling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp