Jane Seymour still feels 'sexy' in her 60s

Hollywood actress Jane Seymour is embracing the signs of ageing and says she still feels sexy in her 60s.

Published: 24th March 2019 03:11 PM

Hollywood actress Jane Seymour

Hollywood actress Jane Seymour (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Jane Seymour is embracing the signs of ageing and says she still feels "sexy" in her 60s.

"I still feel sexy. I don't do Botox and I'm happy to fly the flag for older women. I've got plenty of wrinkles though. In fact, I'm playing a woman in her 70s right now in 'The Kominsky Method', so I wear a grey wig and have all my wrinkles showing. I'm very happy to do so," Seymour told Closer! magazine.

The "Live and Let Die" actress, who has children Katherine, 37, Sean, 33, and 23-year-old twins John and Kristopher from previous relationships, feels her decision to stay true to herself has helped her stay in work, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I've never had any problems getting roles as I've grown older. I've got a lot of great work that is happening right now, and I think it's because of not trying to be anything other than who I am."

