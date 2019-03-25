Home Entertainment English

Elle Fanning 'refused to watch' sister Dakota on 'Friends' after failing in audition

Elle Fanning had auditioned for the role of one of Phoebe's triplets on the hit TV show 'Friends', on which her older sister later appeared in.

LOS ANGELES: Actor Elle Fanning has revealed she decided to boycott "Friends" after she could not clear the audition for a role in the cult show and her sister Dakota made the cut.

In an interview with the PorterEdit, the 20-year-old actor said, "I might be remembering this wrong but I think I was gonna be one of Phoebe's triplets. I auditioned for it but I didn't get it and I was like, 'I'm boycotting the show, I'm never watching this again'. Then my sister was on it and I refused to watch the episode. I was like, "I am not watching this!" she added.

Friends, which started airing in 1994, was a worldwide phenomenon and continues to have a large fanbase.

The show, featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, enjoyed a decade long run on NBC.

