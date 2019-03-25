Home Entertainment English

Six LGBT scenes cut from 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in China

The scenes include when Mercury's longtime lover and friend Mary finally confronts him about his sexuality.

Published: 25th March 2019 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

BEIJING: Six scenes of LGBT content were cut from "Bohemian Rhapsody". the biopic of British rock band Queen, for the Chinese audience, including the word "gay", the media reported on Monday.

The award-winning film, which opened in China on March 22, portrays the life and career of Queen front man Freddie Mercury, an LGBT icon who died of AIDS-related illnesses at the age of 45, reports CNN.

In 2016, Chinese censors banned the portrayal of "abnormal sexual behaviour", including gay and lesbian relationships in TV and online shows.

The scenes include when Mercury's longtime lover and friend Mary finally confronts him about his sexuality. After the singer says, "I think I'm bisexual", Mary answers, "No Freddie, you're gay".

In the Chinese version, those two lines are removed. The biggest cut of them all is towards the end of the film, when Queen gets dressed up in women's clothing to shoot the now legendary music video for "I Want To Break Free".

The Chinese release skips this and cuts to Queen's heated reaction to MTV banning the music video, which viewers might find confusing.

Homosexuality is not illegal in China and the authorities in 2001 removed it from the official list of mental disorders, but activists and experts agree that prejudices and discrimination -- as well as periodic government crackdowns -- persist.

Some members of the LGBT community have called the release of "Bohemian Rhapsody" in China a victory for their community, particularly considering that only a limited number of Western films are screened in the country each year, CNN reported.

But Chinese documentary filmmaker and LGBT activist Fan Popo said it was "dangerous" to view the release of the film, which has has grossed $890 million at the global box office, as a win.

"If everyone becomes content with this kind of 'victory,' then the whole world will always submit to authority, creators won't be respected and there will be no protection for the interests of the audience," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bohemian Rhapsody Homophobia LGBT content Sexuality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp