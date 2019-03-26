Home Entertainment English

Michael B Jordan to star in biblical story-inspired 'Methuselah'

Apart from this film, Jordan is also set to star in and produce Denzel Washington's next directorial 'Journal for Jordan'.

Michael B Jordan (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American actor Michael B Jordan is soon going to treat his fans with Warner Bros' upcoming film titled 'Methuselah', based on the Biblical story of a man who lived to be 969 years old.

The 'Creed' star will also be serving as the producer along with Heyday's David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford for the upcoming project, reported Variety.

Warner Bros. has been working on the film for many years now. Several actors including Will Smith and Tom Cruise have shown interest in the project.

Screenwriter Zach Dean wrote an early script after coming on to the project in 2014. The most recent draft was written by American screenwriter Tony Gilroy.

The story centres on the longest-living figure in the Bible, Methuselah. He is referenced in the Book of Genesis as the son of Enoch, who lived to be 365 years old. The scripts have focused on Methuselah's survival skills.

Apart from this film, Jordan is also set to star in and produce Denzel Washington's next directorial 'Journal for Jordan' and is currently working on the pre-production of the Tom Clancy adaptation 'Without Remorse. 

