Avicii's family launches mental illness, suicide-prevention foundation in his memory 

LOS ANGELES: Ahead of Avicii's first death anniversary, the DJ-producer's family has announced a mental illness and suicide-prevention foundation in his memory.

The Swedish recording artist, born as Tim Bergling, was found dead in his hotel room in Oman, Muscat on April 20, 2018.

The initiative, titled 'The Tim Bergling Foundation', will initially focus on supporting people and organisations working in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention," the announcement read as quoted by Variety.

The family noted in the statement that the foundation will also be active in climate change, development assistance, nature conservation and endangered species.

"Tim wanted to make a difference. Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honour his memory and continue to act in his spirit," the statement further read.

The 'Wake Me Up' hitmaker passed away aged 28.