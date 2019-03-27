Home Entertainment English

Batman was Chris Evans' childhood favourite superhero 

The actor also revealed what his favourite scene as Captain America has been.

Published: 27th March 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Evans

Chris Evans (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: 'Avengers' star Chris Evans has revealed he was a Batman fan while growing up.

The actor, who plays fan favourite Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said his revelation about arch-rival DC's Dark Knight would land him in a soup.

ALSO READ | Chris Evans and Channing Tatum auditioned for 'Avatar', says James Cameron

"I wasn't that cool -- I was more into cartoons like Bugs Bunny and Looney Tunes, things like that. I'll say, Batman. I probably shouldn't say that it's DC, I'm gonna get in trouble. But those Michael Keaton movies, those were pretty big, so yeah I'll say Batman," Evans recalled when asked a fan question by The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor also revealed what his favourite scene as Captain America has been.

"I'm partial to that fight scene in the elevator (from 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'). That was the first scene we shot in the second Captain America movie. It was my first time working with the Russos. It was the first time where it felt like Cap was kind of on his own.

"The first Cap movie, it felt like everyone was really holding my hand. And the first Avengers movie, I just did my best to not get in the way," Evans, 37, added.

He will next be seen in 'Avengers: Endgame', which is slated to be released in the UK cinemas on April 25 and the US theatres on April 26.

