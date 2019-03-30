Home Entertainment English

Cillian Murphy in negotiations to join 'A Quiet Place' sequel 

It's not yet known what role Murphy will play if his deal goes through.

Published: 30th March 2019 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Cillian Murphy (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Cillian Murphy is in early talks to join the cast of John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place' sequel.

The still-untitled film has Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe reprising their roles from the 2018 hit prequel, which revolved around an isolated family of four that must live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.

It's not yet known what role Murphy will play if his deal goes through, reported Variety.

Paramount announced in August that it had dated the sequel to 'A Quiet Place' for May 15, 2020.

Krasinski is currently working on the script for the sequel with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A Quiet Place A Quiet Place sequel John Krasinski Cillian Murphy Emily Blunt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp