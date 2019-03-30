Cillian Murphy in negotiations to join 'A Quiet Place' sequel 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Cillian Murphy is in early talks to join the cast of John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place' sequel.

The still-untitled film has Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe reprising their roles from the 2018 hit prequel, which revolved around an isolated family of four that must live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.

It's not yet known what role Murphy will play if his deal goes through, reported Variety.

Paramount announced in August that it had dated the sequel to 'A Quiet Place' for May 15, 2020.

Krasinski is currently working on the script for the sequel with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.