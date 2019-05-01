Here is a list of must-watch English shows 

By Express News Service

A Hole in the Ground

A young mother living in the Irish countryside with her son suspects his increasingly disturbing behaviour is linked to a mysterious sinkhole in the forest, and fears he may not be her son at all. Directed by Lee Cronin, the film stars Seana Kerslake and James Quinn Markey.

On Amazon Prime.

WATCH TRAILER:



Hidden Kingdom

Filmed against the backdrop of the planet’s most iconic landscapes – savannah, desert, jungle, forest, and the cities of Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro – this series explores these worlds from a new and unique perspective. The series is narrated by Stephen Fry. At 9pm.

On Sony BBC

Earth.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The series reboots the ’80s animated character She-Ra, who was introduced to the Masters of the Universe show as He-Man’s long lost sister. In Netflix’s rebooted series, Adora leads a rebellion to free her land of Etheria from the monstrous invaders of The Horde. On Netflix.

WATCH TRAILER:

Street Food

The filmmakers behind Chef’s Table introduce this new series that will shine the spotlight on acclaimed chefs around the world working in casual restaurants, including food carts and hawker stalls. The show street fare from countries like India, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and more! On Netflix.

WATCH TRAILER:

The Last Kingdom

During their invasion of England, the Danes capture Uhtred, a young successor of Saxon earldom, and raise him as their own. Years later, Uhtred’s loyalties are put to test by the Danes. Starring Alexander Doestsch, David Dawson and Emily Cox. Premieres tomorrow. At 11 am. On Colors Infinity.

WATCH TRAILER: