Home Entertainment English

'Avengers: Endgame' directors tease Captain America's future

Joe and Anthony Russo also confirmed that Captain America's longtime friend Bucky Barnes (essayed by Sebastian Stan) was aware of his life-altering decision.

Published: 02nd May 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

The poster of 'Captain America'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Maybe there is a story there," says Joe Russo about the future of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or so it seems.

After the first Avenger was shown to have had a seemingly happy ending by the time "Endgame" reached its climax, the one-half of the "Avengers: Endgame" director duo has teased that those who were thinking this was it for actor Chris Evans in the MCU may be mistaken.

"If Cap were to go back into the past and live there, he would create a branched reality," Joe said, adding, "The question then becomes, how is he back in this reality to give the shield away?" "Interesting question, right? Maybe there's a story there.

ALSO READ: Avengers Endgame rakes in massive collections at Indian box office

There's a lot of layers built into this movie and we spent three years thinking through it, so it's fun to talk about it and hopefully fill in holes for people so they understand what we're thinking," he told EW.

Joe and Anthony Russo also confirmed that Captain America's longtime friend Bucky Barnes (essayed by Sebastian Stan) was aware of his life-altering decision.

Evans earlier hinted he was done with playing the character.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joe Russo Captain America Marvel Avengers: Endgame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp