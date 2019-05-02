Home Entertainment English

Drake gives a shout out to Arya Stark during Billboard Music Award acceptance speech

It seems like the Canadian rapper had Game of Thrones on his mind when he gave an acceptance speech after receiving his award.

Published: 02nd May 2019

By ANI

WASHINGTON: While accepting the award for Top Billboard 200 Album for 'Scorpion', on Wednesday, Drake gave a shout out to Arya Stark and it proves that he is just another GoT fan who cannot get over the latest episode of the much-endeared HBO show.

It seems like the Canadian rapper had Game of Thrones on his mind when he gave an acceptance speech after receiving his award. He took this opportunity to thank Arya Stark of Winterfell for "putting in that work", reports Billboard.

He started his speech by thanking the people who helped bring his dream project to life.

"Thank you to everybody who gave me their time, their energy, stayed away from their family and friends while we were trying to complete this. I always had a dream of doing a double album and I finally did it so now I'll never do it again," he said.

"I need a glass of champagne," the "God's Plan" he joked.

He concluded his speech by giving a shout out to Arya's priceless contribution during the Battle of Winterfell. This earned him a huge round of applause from the audience.

"Hey, shout out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week. Hey," he said.

The finale season of the much-endeared series started airing on April 14. The next episode will air on May 7 and will be an hour and 18 minutes long.

The teaser of Episode 4 was released following the airing of Episode 3 on Monday. After the war against the Night King, the short video teased another impending battle between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow's forces, and Cersei Lannister's army. 

