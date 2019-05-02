Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas exchange vows in Las Vegas in a surprise wedding

By Online Desk

Much to the surprise of fans, Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas got married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel in a surprise ceremony right after attending the Billboard Music Awards.

Unlike his brother Nick Jonas, who got married to actress Priyanka Chopra in a lavish wedding ceremony in Jaipur, Joe Jonas chose to keep it very simple.

A report by E! News confirmed that the couple is now officially married after obtaining a marriage licence on May 1. However, the news broke out when American DJ Diplo live streamed the whole event on Instagram. In the footage shared by him, the couple can be seen exchanging vows in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Almost immediately, the video and images started making the rounds on social media.

Here's a sneak peek into their wedding:

Seems like Joe and Sophie are having a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas right now! (Via Diplo’s instagram story) pic.twitter.com/R2K8tATTPT — Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) May 2, 2019

joe jonas really got married at those las vegas wedding chapels after the billboard awards im- pic.twitter.com/E8DoSANLhp — ♡ (@sonqhwa) May 2, 2019

The star couple was seen at the Billboard Music Awards hours before the wedding along with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The Jonas brothers even rocked a performance at the awards ceremony.

Diplo confirmed the news on Twitter too.

The couple had officially announced their engagement in October 2017.