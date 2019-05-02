Home Entertainment English

Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas exchange vows in Las Vegas in a surprise wedding

Published: 02nd May 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

joe jonas, sophie turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tie the knot. (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

Much to the surprise of fans, Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas got married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel in a surprise ceremony right after attending the Billboard Music Awards.

Unlike his brother Nick Jonas, who got married to actress Priyanka Chopra in a lavish wedding ceremony in Jaipur, Joe Jonas chose to keep it very simple. 

A report by E! News confirmed that the couple is now officially married after obtaining a marriage licence on May 1. However, the news broke out when American DJ Diplo live streamed the whole event on Instagram. In the footage shared by him, the couple can be seen exchanging vows in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. 

Almost immediately, the video and images started making the rounds on social media.

Here's a sneak peek into their wedding:

The star couple was seen at the Billboard Music Awards hours before the wedding along with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The Jonas brothers even rocked a performance at the awards ceremony. 

Diplo confirmed the news on Twitter too. 

The couple had officially announced their engagement in October 2017. 

