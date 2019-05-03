Home Entertainment English

#AryaChallenge: Maisie Williams' 'killer' move in 'Game of Thrones' inspires new Internet challenge

In the latest episode, titled 'The Long Night', Arya expertly manoeuvred her Valerian steel dagger to strike an exceptional blow during an intense fight sequence in the Battle of Winterfell.

Published: 03rd May 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Game_of_Thrones_Season_8

Arya Stark. (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThrones)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: While waiting for another episode of "Game of Thrones", diehard followers have created a new social media challenge inspired by the 'lethal' move delivered by fan favourite Arya Stark in the third chapter of the epic fantasy series.

Arya, played by Maisie Williams, started trending on Twitter over the weekend after the character pulled off what could be described as one of the most shocking and iconic moments in the history of the HBO series.

As the "GOT" fever peaked, the next couple of days saw fans create their own renditions of the 'killer' move under the hashtags, such as #NotToday, #AryaChallenge and #TheArya.

In the latest episode, titled 'The Long Night', Arya expertly manoeuvred her Valerian steel dagger to strike an exceptional blow during an intense fight sequence in the Battle of Winterfell, something which majority of ardent fans did not see coming.

People also shared a clip pointing out Arya already lent an insight into her skill set way back in the seventh season when she successfully sparred with Ser Brienne of Tarth.

As multiple fan theories started doing the rounds on social media about what the future now holds for Westeros, the move went viral with people sharing their videos impersonating Arya and trying out her knife trick using household items

WATCH: ARYA STARK KILLS THE NIGHT KING

In one of the clips, in slow motion, a man is seen brushing his hair from his left hand.

He later drops it and catches the brush in his right hand and goes back to nonchalantly brushing again.

"I had to do it," he wrote in Spanish with Arya Stark and "Game of Thrones" as hashtags.

Another video shows a woman wearing a hoodie holding a long knife in her left hand who then goes on to simultaneously faux strangle herself and drops the kitchen tool, only to almost hurt her right hand catching it.

"When your mom accidentally orders the off-brand Game of Thrones #AryaChallenge," she wrote alongside the video.

An Instagram video shows a man dropping his key from a height and catch it in his right hand to open the door.

He captioned the clip: "#AryaChallenge That's the move".

