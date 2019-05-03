GoT stars make a fan’s last wish come true

By Express News Service

The Game of Thrones stars have recently come together to fulfil an 88-year-old’s last wish.

Claire Walton, reportedly 88 and a passionate fan of Game of Thrones, had expressed to her caretakers that she wished to meet one of the stars of GoT soon.So, in an act of kindness, the providers at HopeHealth, Rhode Island, have gone to great lengths to make her dream come alive.

“HopeHealth, her hospice facility, went out of their way to create a video compilation of the ten cast members of GoT wishing Claire well. It was truly remarkable,” a spokesperson said.

Among the ten stars who sent the woman wishes were Miltos Yerolemou a.k.a. Syrio Forel, who played the master sword-fighter and instructor hired by Eddard Stark to train Arya Stark in season 1. Ser Davos Seaworth, whose real name is Liam Cunningham, also got in on the action. “I hope you’re well enough to watch the battle,” Cunningham wished. “Take care.”