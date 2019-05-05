Home Entertainment English

'Game of Thrones' spin-offs moving forward nicely: George RR Martin

"Game of Thrones" will come to an end with its eighth season.

Published: 05th May 2019

George RR Martin. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Author George RR Martin, whose "A Song of Ice & Fire" saga acts as a base to HBO's popular series "Game of Thrones", on Saturday revealed that makers are working on three spin-offs of the show.

The last episode is scheduled to air on May 19.

"The one I am not supposed to call 'THE LONG NIGHT' will be shooting later this year and two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer," Martin wrote on his blog post.

HBO had given a pilot order to one of the prequel series starring Naomi Watts and written by Jane Goldman and Martin in June 2018, but nothing much is known about the other two spin-offs.

The prequel series will chronicle the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.

