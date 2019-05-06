Home Entertainment English

Pokémon Detective Pikachu review: New movie starring Pikachu is just a hokey Pokémon

A neutered Ryan Reynolds tries hard but can't make this live action-meets-animated movie gel. It's plodding and listless and really not funny or smart enough. Turns out, you can't copy "Deadpool".

Published: 06th May 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Based on the cartoon character Pikachu from 'Pokemon', this animated movie is too cute to handle. In contrast to TV's Pikachu, this one talks! Directed by Rob Letterman the movie is all set to release on May 10 in India. (Photo | Youtube)

By Associated Press

It's got an adorable hero from an iconic media brand who is voiced by a proven box office master at snark. But, somehow, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" never really gets arresting.

A neutered Ryan Reynolds tries hard but can't make this live action-meets-animated movie gel. It's plodding and listless and really not funny or smart enough. Turns out, you can't copy "Deadpool" tricks for the PG set.

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu " borrows lightly from film noir crime dramas to create a mystery in a world where humans and Pokémon co-exist. A young man called Tim Goodman (the terrific Justice Smith) joins with Pikachu (Reynolds' voice) to search for what happened to the man's father, a missing detective. The movie's best moments are those between the scenes, where the Japan-born creatures thrillingly share the same urban space as humans.

WATCH TRAILER:

Smith is very appealing as a son coming to grips with the loss of his estranged father, but Reynolds, as a cute coffee-guzzling detective with a Sherlock Holmes' deerstalker cap, ping-pongs from heartfelt to caustic uneasily and tries to mimic his best-known, fourth-wall breaking "Deadpool" movie character ("That's a twist. Very twisty," he says of one plot point.) It's the most mismatched buddy flick since Will Smith teamed up with an Orc for "Bright."

The film starts slowly, builds to a sort of plateau and then ends with the final third consisting of nonstop action sequences and an underwhelming conclusion. Ken Watanabe is underused as a police chief. Equally inexplicably, Suki Waterhouse gets credit for a role in which she never speaks and lasts about 15 seconds onscreen.

Speaking of speaking, you're probably wondering why there's any dialogue between the adorable pocket monsters and humans since Pokémon traditionally only just say their own names. Enter five screenwriters — Rob Letterman, Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Derek Connolly and Nicole Perlman. Their solution is a weird gas that makes everyone crazy but somehow allows Tim to communicate with Pikachu. Sure, gas.

ALSO READ | US homeowner sues Pokemon Go creators for property 'invasion'

The pair are joined by a junior reporter — really an unpaid intern tasked with writing listicles, played by a winning Kathryn Newton — who helps them get to the bottom of the mystery using shoe leather and guile. (This is a film that celebrates the media in a big way — there are newspaper clippings, honorable TV reporting and a respected giant cable network. "It's not news if it can't be verified," says one character. Take that, fake news people.)

But it's all a bit of a muddle. We meet some cool Pokémon — Charizard, Psyduck, Snubbull, Ditto, Magikarp, Cubone and Mewtwo — mixed in with a climate change joke and an attempt to burn a miming Pokémon with mimed gasoline. It's a film that explores daddy issues and also riffs off "Silence of the Lambs" ("Are you gonna make me into a lampshade?" Pikachu asks his human minder). Some of it is very scary for younger kids; most of it is incomprehensible to adults.

Then there's Rita Ora playing a research scientist. We're not sure why that is but she also teams up with Kygo to supply the film's signature song "Carry On" — a bland, lazy, derivative club banger. It's perfect for this flat film.

Live-action feature film adaptations of video games have proved a dicey proposition in the past. For every "Mortal Kombat" there's a "Prince of Persia." This one just feels like a venal money grab from a mega corporation. You've played Pokémon Go, right? Call this one Pokémon Don't Go.

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu," a Warner Bros. Pictures release, is rated PG for "for action/peril, some rude and suggestive humor, and thematic elements." Running time: 104 minutes. One and a half stars out of four.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pokémon Detective Pikachu Deadpool Ryan Reynolds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp