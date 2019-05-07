Brad Pitt laughs off claims he's dating Jennifer Aniston

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Brad Pitt has laughed off claims that he is dating his former wife Jennifer Aniston.

There is a buzz that Pitt may have rekindled his love with Aniston after he attended her 50th birthday party in February. But the 55-year-old laughed off the claims when he was directly asked about the actress while talking a walk here on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

A photographer asked him if they were getting back together and Pitt giggled and simply said: "Oh my God!"

He was pictured walking down the street when the photographer said to him: "You're looking great. It's good to see you happy man."

The actor married Aniston in 2000 and they separated in 2005.

Following his split from her, he started dating Angelina Jolie, who he was married to from 2014-2016. They share six children together.