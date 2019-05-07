Home Entertainment English

Deepika Padukone turns Barbie for MET Gala 2019

Published: 07th May 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone at the MET Gala 2019. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Actress Deepika Padukone made waves at the pink carpet of the MET Gala 2019 by taking on a Barbie avatar in a Zac Posen gown.

Deepika, who gained global recognition with "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" in 2017, stunned one and all when she stepped out in an all pink strapless gown at The Metropolitan Museum of Art here on Monday evening.

Deepika Padukone at the MET Gala. (Photo | Twitter)

She opted for Zac Posen's metallic pink lurex jacquard gown embellished with 3D printed pieces meant to resemble embroidery.

In sync with this year's theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion", Deepika stepped out in an exaggerated version of Barbie. She added drama to her look with a voluminous high ponytail adding a little sparkle with the bejewelled pink hair band, dramatic burgundy lips and purple eye make-up

She completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a statement cuff.

This is Deepika's third outing at the event. She made her debut at the gala in 2017 in a simple white slip-dress by Tommy Hilfiger. Last year, the actress wore an elegant red Prabal Gurung gown with red heels.

