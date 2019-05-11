Home Entertainment English

Rihanna to launch new luxury fashion line 'Fenty'

According to Eonline, Rihanna has partnered with LVMH to create Fenty. The brand will include shoes, accessories and ready-to-wear.

Published: 11th May 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Rihanna. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer Rihanna is coming up with a new luxury fashion line 'Fenty' which is expected to debut in spring this year.

According to Eonline, Rihanna has partnered with LVMH to create Fenty. The brand will include shoes, accessories and ready-to-wear.

"Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real C.E.O. and a terrific leader. She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success," LVMH's chairman BernardArnault said

"Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn't imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I'm ready for the world to see what we have built together," the 31-year-old singer said.

A few months ago Rihanna filed a lawsuit against her father, Ronald Fenty, for exploiting her name in million-dollar business deals.

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, sued her father and his business partner, Moses Perkins, for an invasion of privacy and "egregiously and fraudulently" misrepresenting their company, Fenty Entertainment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rihanna Fenty luxury fashion line

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp