Rihanna to launch new luxury fashion line 'Fenty'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer Rihanna is coming up with a new luxury fashion line 'Fenty' which is expected to debut in spring this year.

According to Eonline, Rihanna has partnered with LVMH to create Fenty. The brand will include shoes, accessories and ready-to-wear.

"Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real C.E.O. and a terrific leader. She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success," LVMH's chairman BernardArnault said

"Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn't imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I'm ready for the world to see what we have built together," the 31-year-old singer said.

A few months ago Rihanna filed a lawsuit against her father, Ronald Fenty, for exploiting her name in million-dollar business deals.

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, sued her father and his business partner, Moses Perkins, for an invasion of privacy and "egregiously and fraudulently" misrepresenting their company, Fenty Entertainment.