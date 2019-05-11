Home Entertainment English

Scott Wolf replaces Freddie Prinze Jr in Nancy Drew  reboot

Party of Five-fame Scott Wolf is taking over the role of Carson Drew, the father of the teen sleuth played by Kennedy McMann, from Freddie Prinze Jr. in the reboot of Nancy Drew.

Published: 11th May 2019 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Party of Five-fame Scott Wolf is taking over the role of Carson Drew, the father of the teen sleuth played by Kennedy McMann, from Freddie Prinze Jr. in the reboot of Nancy Drew. The character is described as an attorney who has become estranged from his daughter after the death of his wife. Sources say that producers wanted to go on a different direction and the split was amicable.

The casting brings back Scott Wolf to the WB Network after he starred in seasons three and four of Everwood.Re-castings have become increasingly common as networks review audience testing and refine casts based on the poll results and newly available talent whose pilots did not go to series.
From creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl, Dynasty), Nancy Drew will follow an 18-year-old Nancy over the summer after high school graduation when a family tragedy forces her to forgo college and stay home to try to solve the ensuing case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Scott Wolf Carson Drew

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp