Scott Wolf replaces Freddie Prinze Jr in Nancy Drew  reboot

By Express News Service

Party of Five-fame Scott Wolf is taking over the role of Carson Drew, the father of the teen sleuth played by Kennedy McMann, from Freddie Prinze Jr. in the reboot of Nancy Drew. The character is described as an attorney who has become estranged from his daughter after the death of his wife. Sources say that producers wanted to go on a different direction and the split was amicable.

The casting brings back Scott Wolf to the WB Network after he starred in seasons three and four of Everwood.Re-castings have become increasingly common as networks review audience testing and refine casts based on the poll results and newly available talent whose pilots did not go to series.

From creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl, Dynasty), Nancy Drew will follow an 18-year-old Nancy over the summer after high school graduation when a family tragedy forces her to forgo college and stay home to try to solve the ensuing case.