Keanu Reeves' take on mortality leaves Stephen Colbert at loss of words

Published: 14th May 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Keanu Reeves

Actor Keanu Reeves (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Keanu Reeves may have solved one of the most mindboggling mysteries of life on Stephen Colbert's show, leaving the host speechless in the process which is a rare sight.

The actor made an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and discussed his upcoming "Bill & Ted Face The Music," the long-awaited third film in the franchise.

Reeves and Alex Winter are reprising their roles as Theodore 'Ted' Logan and William 'Bill' S Preston Esq, respectively for the new film.

William Sadler will reprise his role as Death.

Talking about the movie, Reeves said, the duo are trying to write a song to save the entire universe.

If they fail, "it's the end of the universe," the actor said, as quoted by Huffington Post.

To which Colbert said, "You're facing your own mortality and the mortality of all existence, wow."

The host then asked, "What do you think happens when we die, Keanu Reeves?" - a question that elicited laughter from the studio audience.

Reeves took his time, exhaled and gave an answer that is going viral on social media for all the right reasons: "I know that the ones who love us will miss us."

Both Colbert and the audience struggled to find words.

A while later, the audience reacted with a collective "awww" and Colbert simply mouthed "wow" as he reached over to shake the actor's hand.

Keanu Reeves Bill & Ted Face The Music

