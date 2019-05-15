Home Entertainment English

Social media has been terrible for my generation says singer-actor Selena Gomez

With 150 million followers on Instagram, Gomez is one of the most popular celebrities on the internet but she finds it scary to see people hooked to their phones all the time.

Published: 15th May 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

US actress and singer Selena Gomez (File | AP)

By PTI

CANNES: Singer-actor Selena Gomez says social media platforms have been terrible for her generation.

With 150 million followers on Instagram, Gomez is one of the most popular celebrities on the internet but she finds it scary to see people hooked to their phones all the time.

Gomez, who stars in the opening night movie Jim Jarmusch's zombie drama "The Died Don't Die", said social media isolates people.

"I think our world is going through a lot, obviously. I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible. I understand that it is amazing to use your platform but it does scare me when you see how exposed these young girls and young girls are.

"They are not really aware of the news or anything going on. I think it's dangerous for sure. I don't think people are getting the right information sometimes," she said during the press conference of the film.

The 26-year-old singer said she has learned to navigate the medium and is careful about what she posts but believes it is impossible at this point to make social media platforms safe for users.

"I'm grateful I have the platform. I don't do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. It just scares me. I'll see these young girls at meet and greets. They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice. It can be great in moments. I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it," she said.

"The Died Don't Die" also features Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver and Chloe Savigny. The film opened to mix reviews.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Selena Gomez Instagram The Died Don't Die social media

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp