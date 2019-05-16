Home Entertainment English

Watch trailer | HBO's 'Game of Thrones' documentary set to premiere on May 26

HBO's two-hour documentary gives a behind-the-scenes look at Season 8’s production and exclusive interviews with the crew and cast who brought Westeros to life.

Published: 16th May 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

This photo released by HBO shows Kit Harington as Jon Snow, left, and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from 'Game of Thrones.'

This photo released by HBO shows Kit Harington as Jon Snow, left, and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from 'Game of Thrones.' (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Game of Thrones is in the final stretch, and many fans are not yet ready to part ways with the HBO fantasy series. To celebrate the Game of Thrones legacy, HBO is coming up with Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a two-hour documentary that gives a behind-the-scenes look at Season 8’s production and exclusive interviews with the crew and cast who brought Westeros to life.

HBO released a trailer for the documentary on Monday, and it seems like an emotional farewell
to the series. From the last table reading to filming the final scenes for each character, the documentary explores the highs, lows, and work that went into the series’ last season.

ALSO READ | Game of Thrones Episode 5 review: Machiavelli comes calling

The documentary opens with the cast coming together for their last table read, where Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss says, “This is strange. Here we are at the last table read. It’s like looking around and seeing your family.” Everyone starts to clap, however, there are a few actors, who are trying to hold back tears during this moment.

From there, the documentary proceeds to show clips of massive set designs, prosthetic makeup for characters, and the filming of Emilia Clarke’s last scene as Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch will air on Sunday, May 26 on HBO.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Game of Thrones  HBO Game of Thrones: The Last Watch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp