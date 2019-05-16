Watch trailer | HBO's 'Game of Thrones' documentary set to premiere on May 26

By Express News Service

Game of Thrones is in the final stretch, and many fans are not yet ready to part ways with the HBO fantasy series. To celebrate the Game of Thrones legacy, HBO is coming up with Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a two-hour documentary that gives a behind-the-scenes look at Season 8’s production and exclusive interviews with the crew and cast who brought Westeros to life.

HBO released a trailer for the documentary on Monday, and it seems like an emotional farewell

to the series. From the last table reading to filming the final scenes for each character, the documentary explores the highs, lows, and work that went into the series’ last season.

The documentary opens with the cast coming together for their last table read, where Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss says, “This is strange. Here we are at the last table read. It’s like looking around and seeing your family.” Everyone starts to clap, however, there are a few actors, who are trying to hold back tears during this moment.

From there, the documentary proceeds to show clips of massive set designs, prosthetic makeup for characters, and the filming of Emilia Clarke’s last scene as Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch will air on Sunday, May 26 on HBO.