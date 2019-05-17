Home Entertainment English

Robert Pattinson in talks to play Batman

The superhero drama begins pre-production soon and the filming is expected to start by the end of 2019 or early 2020.

Published: 17th May 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Robert Pattinson. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British actor Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to play Batman in Warner Bros and Matt Reeves' upcoming film on the Caped Crusader.

The superhero drama begins pre-production soon and the filming is expected to start by the end of 2019 or early 2020.

According to Variety, Pattinson, 33, is topping the list of the contenders to play Batman, after Ben Affleck quit the job post the release of "Justice League".

Affleck, who played the character in three Warner Bros-DC comics film -- "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", "Suicide Squad" and "Justice League"-- was also suppose to helm "The Batman".

Reeves came on board as the director after his exit.

If the deal is closed, Pattinson will be the youngest actor to play Batman in the movies.

Warner Bros has not yet made any formal announcement regarding Pattinson's casting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robert Pattinson Warner Bros Matt Reeves

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp