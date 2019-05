By Express News Service

The upcoming live- action movie reboot of He-Man, starring Noah Centineo, is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2021.



Sony Pictures has set a March 5, 2021, release date for its fantasy adventure, Masters of the Universe, which Centineo will lead as the most powerful man in the universe.

Masters of the Universe is based on the highly successful He-Man toy line, which served as the basis for an animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film.