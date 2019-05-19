Home Entertainment English

Kourtney Bell, Jeremy Holm to play the leads in Good Samaritan

The film also features Skyler Hart, Will Stout, Jaqueline Fleming, Han Soto, Damon Lipari, Amanda Grace Benitez, Stephen Twardokus and Dean West.

L-R: Kourtney Bell and Jeremy Holm and Jeffrey Reddick

By Express News Service

Actors Kourtney Bell and Jeremy Holm are set to play the lead in the revenge thriller, Good Samaritan​. The film, from Hood River Entertainment, marks Jeffrey Reddick’s directorial debut.    

Bell plays a young woman among several witnesses that see a man fatally assaulted in a park and do nothing to intervene. Soon they all find themselves targeted by someone, or something, out for revenge.

The film also features Skyler Hart, Will Stout, Jaqueline Fleming, Han Soto, Damon Lipari, Amanda Grace Benitez, Stephen Twardokus and Dean West. Andrew van den Houten, Andy Steinman, Roman Dent and Ashleigh Snead are producing the project. 

